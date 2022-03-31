Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry allocates RM150m to develop Sarawak’s agriculture

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg with Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya, March 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 31 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has allocated some RM150 million to implement various programmes across all agriculture, fisheries and livestock sub-sectors in Sarawak.

In a statement today, MAFI said of this amount, RM53.8 million was allocated this year to implement the Federal Government Paddy Fertiliser Scheme (SBPKP), Paddy Incentive Subsidy Scheme (SIPP), Paddy Price Subsidy Scheme (SSHP) and Huma/Hill Paddy Fertiliser and Pesticide Scheme (SBRPB).

The statement was issued after Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

According to the statement, MAFI will also pay attention to the state government’s application to help strengthen the agricultural infrastructure in Sarawak, especially agro-food, to attract more private investment to carry out large-scale production.

The courtesy call was part of Ronald’s inaugural visit to Sarawak since holding the portfolio, starting with a visit to the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) Kuching before holding an engagement session with agro-food industry players in the state.

Sarawak Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Anak Utom, MAFI Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development Maclaine Ben and Bernas chairman Datuk Seri Rohani Karim were also present during the visit.

Ronald will continue his programme tomorrow with a visit to the Batang Lupar Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA), a tour of large-scale paddy cultivation sites in Stumbin and Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman, about 190km from here.

He will continue his visit to Sarawak this Saturday by holding a walkabout at Medan Niaga Satok here. — Bernama