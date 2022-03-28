BN, Perikatan still enjoying good ties at govt level, says minister

The communications and multimedia minister feels the relationship between BN and PN component party, Bersatu, was not strained as both were still working well together in the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Bernama pic

PAPAR, March 28 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) share good ties in the government, although both political entities have their own strategies in facing the 15th general election (GE15), Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

The communications and multimedia minister feels the relationship between BN and PN component party, Bersatu, was not strained as both were still working well together in the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh Umno division chief, said the current PN-BN government was running smoothly, but the situation turns different when the coalitions are involved in elections as both want to test their mettle contesting on their own.

“What is happening is normal in politics. Each of us (BN and PN) is making our own adjustments, so let that process run harmoniously as this is something unavoidable.

“In the run-up to GE15, every political party would want to adopt its own strategy and make its own decisions through various committee levels.

“I do not see it as a relationship that can no longer be fixed, just accept the political reality that there are many possibilities and nothing is permanent in politics,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in Kinarut, near here today.

He was asked to comment on BN and Bersatu’s relationship at the federal level, as well as in Sabah.

Annuar said party policy decisions must not be seen as permanently binding, as in politics there must be pragmatism, especially when changes occur.

“For now, policy decisions have been made at the (recent) Umno general assembly, so those policies are to be firmly adopted.

“But in moving forward, the respective leaderships could face different situations and there is always room for discussions,” he said. — Bernama