Communications minister: RM168.4m to build, upgrade telco towers, implement fibre optic hub projects in Ranau

RANAU, March 27 — A total of RM168.4 million has been allocated to build and upgrade telecommunication towers as well as implement the Point of Presence (PoP) fibre optic hub projects throughout the district to provide 4G internet services by next year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that of the amount, RM103.4 million had been set aside to build a total of 35 new telecommunication towers and upgrade 30 existing towers.

“Currently, construction and upgrading works are being carried out and expected to be completed by end of this year. All the contractors appointed are from local companies and I hope they can complete the projects as scheduled.

“These projects are being implemented under the provisions of the Ranau new structure requirement and this shows the government’s concern through the ministry to ensure the whole country will enjoy 4G internet access,” he said.

He told reporters this after the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (MenKOMM) meet-and-greet session with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) community today in the Ranau district.

He said, besides that, the allocation would also be used to build five more telecommunication towers using satellite technology in several interior areas in Ranau.

“With this project, all areas in Ranau, including in the interior, will get internet and telecommunication networks,” he added.

Annuar said a total of RM65 million of the allocation, meanwhile, was for the implementation of the PoP projects in 60 selected schools in the Ranau district.

“We see there are many schools that do not have good internet network and we want to overcome this problem and villagers who are within five kilometres (km) of the schools will also benefit from the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said his ministry also approved allocation for the construction of a Digital Economic Centre in the Karanaan state constituency.

“The Digital Economic Centre is being built to ensure the villagers are exposed to digital economy as such we hope more villagers will join the programme that will be carried out at the centre,” he said.

Earlier, he managed to take a look at the internet coverage and telecommunication lines at Kampung Pahu Himbaan, Ranau which is located in the Karanaan state constituency. — Bernama