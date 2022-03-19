Former Suhakam commissioner appointed as new rep of Malaysia to Asean human rights body

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement here today said Prof Datuk Aishah Bidin (pic) would succeed Eric Paulsen. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Former Suhakam Commissioner, Prof Datuk Aishah Bidin has been appointed as the new Representative of Malaysia to the Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) for the term 2022-2024.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement here today said she would succeed Eric Paulsen who served for a three-year term of 2019-2021.

“With her vast experience in human rights issues, the government is confident that Aishah will be able to discharge her duties and responsibilities in defending and promoting Malaysia’s interests on human rights’ issues through AICHR.

“The appointment is a clear manifestation of the government’s commitment to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms and promote these issues in Asean’s agenda through the AICHR,” said Saifuddin in a statement.

Aishah is a Fellow and Professor of Corporate and Insolvency Law at the Academy of Sciences Malaysia and was former Professor of Corporate and Insolvency Law at the Faculty of Law, National University of Malaysia (UKM).

She also served as a member of the Steering Committee of the Malaysian Corporate Law Reform Committee (CLRC), member of the Review Committee of Bankruptcy and Corporate Insolvency Law of Malaysia under the Insolvency Department, Prime Minister’s Department and the Dean of the Faculty of Law, UKM and the former legal advisor of UKM Holdings.

Saifuddin said the government appreciated the service and dedication of Paulsen as Malaysia’s Representative to AICHR for the past three years.

The AICHR, established in 2009 under Article 14 of the Asean Charter, is one of the Asean organs with overarching and cross-cutting mandate for the promotion and protection of human rights.

As an intergovernmental body that reports directly to the Asean Foreign Ministers, the AICHR plays a key role in setting the tone for human rights cooperation with other Asean organs, Asean sectoral bodies and related external parties. — Bernama