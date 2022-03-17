Ismail Sabri says matters related to GE15 to be discussed within Umno

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (left) and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (centre) arrive for the the general assembly of the party's Women, Youth and Puteri Wing in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Matters related to the 15th General Election (GE15) will be discussed within Umno first, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“Whatever it is, we will discuss it within the party first. We have not discussed anything yet.

“I have not received any motion, including from the three wings (Wanita, Youth and Puteri).

“We have a special Supreme Council meeting today, so we’ll see.”

The Prime Minister said this when asked on the possible date for GE15 after attending a tea reception with Umno division chiefs here today in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly tomorrow.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri also met with Mahasiswa Umno (UmnoSiswa) group led by its president Ahmad Al-Mubarak Mohamed Kunyi.

At the meeting, he also advised the group to take the opportunity to create political awareness among university students in the country, especially about the democratic process and the implementation of Undi18 for them to perform their civic duty at the GE15. — Bernama