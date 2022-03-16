Penang exco urges state govt to continue RM200 monthly aid for trishaw peddlers

Penang state exco for tourism and creative economy Yeoh Soon Hin said the state understood the plight faced by the peddlers. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 16 — Penang state exco for tourism and creative economy (Petace) Yeoh Soon Hin said he has recommended to the state government to continue with the RM200 monthly aid to trishaw peddlers.

In an immediate response to a memorandum submitted by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) asking for more aid to be given to trishaw peddlers in the state, Yeoh said the state understood the plight faced by the peddlers.

He said the state had agreed to double the monthly aid to RM200 for six months last year and now he has to make new recommendations to the state for the same sum to be given for this year.

“Petace has also initiated the opening of personal bank accounts in 2020 for the trishaw peddlers to better facilitate the transfer of the RM100 monthly allowance, and to also reduce risk of spreading Covid-19,” he said in a statement issued in response to the memorandum.

He added that Petace had launched many other aid packages with relevant NGOs since 2020 to help trishaw peddlers in the state including the vaccination programme, complementary health checks, and renewal of licences.

“Meanwhile, the Penang State Government through George Town World Heritage Incorporated has also partook in projects to repair and upgrade trishaws in the state,” he said.

“This programme which started in December 2021 has observed repair works for 20 trishaws as of February 2022,” he added.

He said the rest of the trishaws will be repaired in the coming months.

He stressed that he is also working closely with other relevant government agencies to provide shelter to trishaw peddlers.

He refuted accusations by the NGO, Urban Life Volunteers (ULV), that Petace had sidelined the trishaw peddlers in the state.

“Let me reiterate that the Penang state government has always prioritised the benefit and welfare of the rakyat,” he said.

He said the group’s accusations, including those accusing Petace of racism, were unfounded and will not be tolerated.

“A police report has been lodged at the Northeast district police headquarters,” he said.

Earlier today, ULV along with a few trishaw peddlers held a peaceful protest at Komtar before handing over a memorandum to the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow seeking more aid for trishaw peddlers in the state.

The memorandum had asked the state to contribute to the social security organisation for the trishaw peddlers and also to set up a rest house for peddlers in George Town.

The memorandum also included various accusations of racial discrimination against officials in Petace.