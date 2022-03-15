Armed Forces seeks more allocation to protect Malaysia’s borders, territorial waters, says chief

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks during a special interview session in conjunction with the 88th Malaysian Armed Forces Day at Wisma Perwira in Kuala Lumpur, September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA TINGGI, March 15 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) hopes the government can provide an additional allocation to reinforce the land and maritime boundaries following the opening of the national borders from April 1.

MAF chief, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the entry of illegals into the country was expected to increase following the reopening of the borders, therefore the purchase of high-technology assets could boost surveillance and control for efficiency and effectiveness.

He said more of the high-technology assets required included long-range binoculars, night vision binoculars and radars to monitor the entry of illegals and smuggling activities.

“I have high hopes that the national defence allocation can be increased to strengthen the country’s land and maritime borders, especially by acquiring more assets and logistics.

“It is a very worthwhile long-term investment because intrusion by illegals is always there and must be tackled all the time.”

He said this today at a news conference when asked on the MAF’s preparations prior to the reopening of the country’s borders. Earlier, he visited KD Sultan Ismail at the Royal Malaysian Naval Base in Tanjung Pengelih, here, in conjunction with Series Two of ‘Op Benteng Khas’.

Affendi said the installation of closed-circuit thermal imaging cameras at the hotspots to watch out for the landing of illegals and suspicious movements, besides monitoring of search and rescue operations, could reduce the number of personnel on the field.

When asked on ‘Op Benteng’ which would end in June this year, Affendi said a discussion with the National Security Council had been held to decide on the direction of the MAF following the conclusion of the operation.

“We will make an announcement after we finalise it. I hope this can be done and the operations to protect the borders continued using other ways and means,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 4,278 illegals were detained under ‘Op Benteng’ from May 2020 until last March 10, with Indonesians forming the biggest number at 3,476.

He said during the same period too, 1,074 cases were recorded involving detention, sightings (via aerial monitoring), deportation, seizure of goods without owners and piracy, with the items seized valued at RM175 million. — Bernama