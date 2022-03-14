Hasni says he won’t be Johor MB, suggests youth leader to take over

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad arrives at the Barisan Nasional manifesto launch ceremony at the Johor State Umno Liaison Hall in Johor Baru, March 1, 2022. ―Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 14 — Johor Mentri Besar designate Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that he will not helm the southern state and will give way to a younger candidate, following a delay in his appointment to the post.

“Seeing the support and position of youths who are important in the development and for the sake of the state’s lasting prosperity, I suggest that the party’s leadership elect a young candidate to lead Johor.

“Insya Allah (God willing), under the new leadership Johor will be in a better position and more prosperous,” said Hasni in a statement issued here tonight.

The recently elected Benut assemblyman was earlier in the day expected to be named as Johor’s new Mentri Besar.

Hasni, who is also the Johor BN chief and caretaker mentri besar, said the Johor government under his leadership had tried their best to make the state resilient in facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said there is no political ideology, politician and political party bigger, more important or prominent than the state of Johor Darul Ta’zim.

“Now is the time for us to build a more prosperous Johor together,” said the 63-year-old seasoned politician.

Hasni thanked the cooperation and hard work of all parties in attracting the support of Johoreans on the super-majority won by BN where the coalition succeeded in winning 40 of the 56 seats it contested.

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to Allah SWT because the Johor state election went smoothly and took place in harmony.

“Congratulations to all the candidates who managed to win the seats they contested, either from BN or from other parties including independent candidates,” he said.

Last Saturday night, Ahmad Zahid in BN’s victory speech, reiterated his pledge to submit Hasni’s name to the Johor palace as the mentri besar candidate.

He said Hasni’s single nomination provided space for the stability of the state government’s administration and a guarantee for the various development efforts to be implemented.

Even as early as last month, Hasni has been BN’s “Poster Boy” and choice for the Johor mentri besar’s post if the coalition wins the mandate.