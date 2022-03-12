Cops: Post-mortem to be carried out to find cause of couple’s death in Cameron Highlands electrocution case

Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Mohd Shamsuri Mohd Nor said a post-mortem would be carried out on a husband and wife who were believed to have died from electric shocks on Thursday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, March 12 ― A post-mortem would be carried out on a husband and wife who were believed to have died from electric shocks here on Thursday, from today to find the actual cause of death, said Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Mohd Shamsuri Mohd Nor.

He said the autopsy would be conducted at Sultan Hajjah Kalsom Hospital, Tanah Rata this morning and the results would be out soon.

“We are expecting to obtain the findings of the post-mortem on both bodies. After completing the procedure, the two bodies would be handed over to the next of kin,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

It was reported that the couple was found dead in the bathroom of their house in Taman Puncak Tringkap in Cameron Highlands, here on Thursday believed to have been electrocuted.

The three children of the couple aged between two and 10 who were in the house during the incident were unhurt.

Touching on the fate of three children, Mohd Shamsul said the family members of the couple from Penang and Sarawak had been informed on managing the children’s custody.

According to him, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) would assist in the monitoring and managing the children’s welfare while waiting for the process of custody to be completed. ― Bernama