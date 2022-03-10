Pejuang pledges 20pc MB’s monthly wage to fund for Johor people if it wins state election

Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks during a press conference at the Grand Paragon Hotel, Johor Baru March 10, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 10 — As the clock ticks down to polling day, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has added a last-minute pledge to its state election manifesto.

The party has promised that should it emerge as the victor on Saturday, 20 per cent of the mentri besar’s monthly wage as well as part of assemblymen’s salaries will go towards a welfare and education fund in aid of the Johor people.

Its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today said the policy would continue until the state’s economy and its residents’ financial wellbeing are restored.

“We also won’t allow the use of official cars for political and private purposes; for example, going shopping, meeting friends or family, attending weddings or carrying out personal recreation. They will only be used for official state functions.

“The mentri besar will also hold the agricultural management and rural development portfolio, which is more synonymous with the welfare of low-income people. The land and mineral as well as finance portfolios traditionally held by the mentri besar will be entrusted to two other excos,” he announced during a press conference today.

On its chances at the ballot box, Mukhriz said he remains optimistic, but added that Pejuang is ready to cooperate with other parties that share their beliefs.

He said, however, there was an insurmountable gulf between Pejuang and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“At the present time, if BN does not change its attitude, and is still involved with problems such as the court cluster and so on, we do not see how the gap that exists between us can be bridged,” he said.

“I think among all parties, the biggest gap is between Pejuang and BN. Two extremes. The other parties are in between.

Pejuang also had said that it would only be announcing its candidate for mentri besar after the state election has concluded as voters had not really pressed the party on the matter during campaigning.

“No one has asked. Only once was I asked the question when meeting the Johor Baru Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Even then, it was before nomination day,” he said.

“As we know, many more things must happen before we get to the point of naming a mentri besar candidate.”

On February 23, Pejuang unveiled its manifesto “Aspirasi Pejuang Johor”. It has four main pillars: “destroying” the principles that have been promulgated by BN and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak; bringing about Malaysia’s economic recovery; curbing corruption; and fighting for the rights of all races.

Pejuang is contesting 42 seats in the state election which will commence on Saturday.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballots this time. The Election Commission is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.