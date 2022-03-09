Report: Post-mortem shows teenager Revnesh’s death not caused by Covid-19 vaccine

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin meets with Naresh Kumar Lachmenou and Vijayarani Govindan, parents of the late Revnesh Kumar, in Putrajaya, March 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A post-mortem examination has found that teenager Revnesh Kumar’s death was not related to the Covid-19 vaccine he received three weeks earlier, his family revealed.

Doctors confirmed this through a preliminary post-mortem report today, which had been sighted by Revnesh’s family.

“The report states that Revnesh died a sudden death as test results showed that his organs were all healthy and his body was not affected by the vaccine,” his mother Vijayarani Govindan was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Revnesh was said to have vomited before collapsing on his way to a karate class on January 16.

He was taken to Kajang Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death of the 13-year-old occurred 18 days after he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 16.

Vijayarani also said the doctors had told the family that the autopsy report would take another week to be completed and the full medical report would take time.

At 4pm today, the family went to Kajang Hospital to collect the preliminary post-mortem report on Revnesh’s death by Serdang Hospital forensic pathologist Dr Emizam Mohamadon.

Also present was Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s press secretary Raja Syahrir Raja Abu Bakar.

On March 4, Khairy had met Revnesh’s parents Naresh Kumar Lachmenou and Vijayarani, where he agreed that all necessary steps would be taken by the ministry to ascertain the cause of death.

Khairy, at the time, had also said that the ministry planned to conduct additional tests on the teenager’s tissue samples, which may be sent abroad for further analysis.

However, according to FMT, the parents said they wanted further tests to be conducted in Malaysia.

“We asked why the tests couldn’t be done here. We have many skilled doctors who are capable of determining our son’s cause of death.

“Khairy also assured us during the meeting that if we wished to have a second opinion, we could do so and he would be happy to assist,” said Vijayarani, adding that the family will wait for the full autopsy report before deciding the next course of action.

Earlier, Revnesh’s parents together with the Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF), Malaysian Tamilar Munetra Kalagam (MTMK) and several other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) gathered at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya to hand over a memorandum urging the ministry to be “truthful and transparent” over the investigation into the teenager’s death.