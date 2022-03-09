Muhyiddin: Perikatan will only name MB candidate after winning Johor polls

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at the launch of Perikatan Nasional’s manifesto ahead of the Johor state election in Johor Baru March 2, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PAGOH, March 9 ― The Perikatan Nasional (PN) will only announce the name of its mentri besar candidate after successfully forming the state government in the 15th Johor state election, said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu’s president, said voters should not feel hesitant and worried because the PN is fielding many qualified and experienced candidates to govern the state.

“When it has been confirmed that we get a number of seats that can form a government, only then we will name (the Menteri Besar) and the name will be submitted to obtain the Sultan of Johor’s consent,” he said after officiating the Television White Space (TVWS) broadband facility at the Lenga Mini Stadium here today.

This Saturday (March 12), the Johor polls will see PN’s 56 candidates contesting in all state seats.

Muhyiddin, meanwhile, is targeting between 70 and 75 per cent of voters to go to the polls, including voters aged 18 and above, and those who are voting for the first time.

“Hopefully, voters who residing outside Johor will take the opportunity to return home to vote in their respective state constituencies,” he said. ― Bernama