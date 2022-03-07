Speaker asks Najib to explain his remarks on 1MDB to Dewan Rakyat

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been asked to give an explanation to the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday regarding the Pekan Member of Parliament’s remarks on 1MDB during last week’s debate which were said to have misled the august House.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said he had written a letter to Najib to seek clarification on the matter and asked the former prime minister to give a reply.

“I have written to YB (the Honourable Member of ) Pekan to ask for clarification, as well as the Minister of Finance on what transpired on that day and I am waiting for an answer.

“I asked him (Pekan) to provide an explanation this Wednesday, but I don’t know if he can (or not) give an explanation that day, I don’t know,” he said.

Azhar said this in response to a question from RSN Rayer (DAP-Jelutong) who stood up during the debate session on the motion of thanks for the Royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today to seek feedback on Tony Pua’s (PH-Damansara) motion that Najib be referred to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee. under Standing Order 36 (12) of the Dewan Rakyat over the remarks.

Pua had submitted the motion following Najib’s speech in the Dewan Rakyat on March 2 which was said to contain statements that allegedly misled the House on the 1MDB debt issue and could be construed as insulting to the House of Representatives. — Bernama