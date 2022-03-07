Application for Ramadan umrah permit now open, says Saudi Arabia’s ministry

Umrah pilgrims get ready to check in at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, January 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) has announced that the application for permit to perform umrah during the month of Ramadan has been opened starting Sunday, March 6, and can be applied through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.

The ministry, through a statement posted on its official Twitter page, said this will make it easier for prospective Ramadan umrah pilgrims to plan in advance.

However, the ministry said pilgrims who want to change the permit’s booking date will be asked to cancel the previous application and make a new application.

“This is to give other pilgrims an equal opportunity to make reservations,” he said.

According to the statement, umrah booking slots during Ramadan will be increased to 12 slots a day compared to the previous eight. — Bernama