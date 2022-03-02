Statistics Dept: Wangsa Maju parliamentary constituency has highest population density in Malaysia

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — The Subnational Statistics of Parliament, which encompasses socio-economic and environmental statistics in 222 parliamentary areas, has recorded the Wangsa Maju constituency as having the highest population density of 13,475 people per square kilometre (sq km).

The figures, published by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, (DOSM), indicated that the parliamentary constituency with the second-highest population density per sq km was Jelutong (11,373 people), followed by Pandan (11,371).

According to the statistics, Bangi recorded the highest number of households (182,471 people) and dwellings (201,487).

The Baram and Hulu Rajang constituencies, meanwhile, have the highest number of government health clinics, with 25 and 14 each respectively, while Baram also has the most number of schools — 78 primary and eight secondary.

The DOSM said in a statement today that the Subnational Statistics of Parliament was to facilitate and boost data usage among MPs.

The Subnational Statistics of Parliament, which is published for the first time, contains indicators such as basic information; population; housing, energy usage; household income; education; health; poverty; public safety; internet and social media; basic facilities; and environment.

The number of associations and business companies according to economic sector and the number of businesses linked to the needs of the local communities operating in Parliamentary constituencies such as petrol stations, private kindergartens, laundromats, retail outlets, car workshops and dental clinics were also included in the publication.

“The publication can improve governance of an area and provide socio-economic needs in a more targeted manner for the well-being of the people,” Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in the statement.

He said the publication of the Subnational Statistics of Parliament would be updated annually and become an important reference for decision-makers, input for policy-making, monitoring and evaluation on the effectiveness of national development programmes and research.

The DOSM is also preparing a publication for every state assembly constituency to be disseminated to every elected representative in the second quarter of this year, he added. — Bernama