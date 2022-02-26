Malaysia’s parliamentary panel condemns Russia for hostilities against Ukraine

Malaysia’s Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs chaired by Kulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pictured), condemned the aggression and violations of human rights showed by Russian forces against Ukraine. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 26 — Malaysia’s Parliamentary Special Select Committee for International Affairs today condemned Russia for its attacks on Ukraine, noting the deaths of over 130 civilians and the “massacre” of border guards who refused to surrender to the invading forces.

The bipartisan committee, chaired by Kulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, expressed its deepest concerns over the aggression and violations of human rights showed by Russian forces in the 21st century and during the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is most regrettable that in a time and age for dialogues and going back to the drawing board to reach a peaceful agreement, President Vladimir Putin chose brutality and hostility on a sovereign nation that has suffered for decades at the hands of famine, oppression, repression and the robbing of fundamental liberties and human rights by the powers that be,” the eight members of the committee said in a joint statement.

The MPs said they will convene a meeting next week when Parliament is in session and will invite Wisma Putra for a briefing on Malaysia’s position on its diplomatic relationship with Russia and Ukraine and the way forward.

The committee members will also make a courtesy call to the Ukrainian ambassador to Malaysia, Olexander Nechyaylo.

“We call upon Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri and Minister of Foreign Datuk Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, representing the voice of concerned Malaysians, and as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to make a stand and to call out this act of tyranny and oppression by the Federation of Russia on Ukraine with no delay in a show of support and comfort to the people of Ukraine,” they said.

Russia began its military attacks against Ukraine with missile strikes last Thursday, resulting in over the deaths of over 130 civilians and military personnel with more than 300 wounded.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysia is “seriously concerned” over the escalation of conflict in Ukraine and urged all concerned parties to de-escalate and prevent loss of lives and devastation”. He stopped short of calling it a war in his statement.

“At this critical juncture, every effort should be redoubled to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation based on international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” he said.

Malaysia was pulled into Ukraine-Russia tensions in 2014 after the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile in Ukraine airspace, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board while they were en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.