SRC’s US$1.18b lawsuit against Najib fixed for trial in February-March 2023

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 26, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — SRC International Sdn Bhd’s US$1.18 billion (RM5 billion) civil suit against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been set for a sixteen-day hearing beginning February 13 next year.

The dates were fixed by High Court Deputy Registrar Suriani Ujang during online case management here today, which was attended by Najib’s lawyer Wan Mohammad Arfan Wan Othman, as well as Lisa Yong representing SRC.

The 16 days set by the court are from February 13 to 16, 20 to 23, and March 6 to 9, 13 to 16.

Two days ago, High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin dismissed Najib’s application for a stay of hearing of the suit by saying Najib would not be prejudiced if the SRC suit is ongoing alongside the pending of his RM42 million of SRC funds criminal appeal before the Federal Court.

On May 7 last year, SRC under its new management filed legal action against Najib and its former directors — Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, Datuk Mohammed Azhar Osman Khairuddin, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Datuk Che Abdullah @ Rashidi Che Omar, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi and Tan Sri Ismee Ismail — but later removed the six names from the suit and retained Najib as the sole defendant.

SRC as a plaintiff, in the writ of summons, alleged that Najib had abused his power and obtained personal benefits from SRC funds as well as misappropriated the funds.

Najib was SRC’s Emeritus Advisor from May 1, 2012, until March 4, 2019.

SRC, which is now wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) is seeking general damages, exemplary, additional and interest, costs and other appropriate relief provided by the court.

On December 7 last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds after dismissing his appeal against the KL High Court decision on July 28, 2020.

On the same day, Najib filed a notice of appeal to the Federal Court. — Bernama