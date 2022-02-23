Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Hishammuddin undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at hospital

Wednesday, 23 Feb 2022 11:29 AM MYT

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur February 8, 2022. — Bernama pic
Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur February 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein is undergoing isolation at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan here for treatment and observation after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Hishammuddin, in a Twitter post today, said his health condition was good although he was showing symptoms.

He thanked all those who prayed for his recovery.

“I have received many messages of well-wishes and prayers since yesterday. I would like to apologise for not being able to reply to all. Nevertheless, on behalf of my family members, I would like to express my profound appreciation and thanks to all for their concern and prayers for my recovery. May Allah SWT answer your prayers. Insya-Allah,” he added.

The Office of the Senior Defence Minister, in a statement yesterday, said Hishammuddin, who had received his booster dose, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing quarantine as required by the Health Ministry.

The statement said Hishammuddin would continue to perform his duties as appropriate throughout this period.

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Malaysia