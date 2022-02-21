Peter Anthony officially registers Sabah-based Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat

The former Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president said that the registration of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) was confirmed by the Registrar of Societies on February 18 and he would be holding a launch ceremony on March 13.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — Embattled Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony said that his new party has finally been recognised, after months of speculation that it was facing difficulties getting the official green light.

The former Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president said that the registration of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) was confirmed by the Registrar of Societies on February 18 and he would be holding a launch ceremony on March 13.

KDM is also the acronym for Kadazandusun and Murut, one of Sabah’s more politically significant ethnic groups.

“There was so much speculation that we would not be able to get it registered but this is proof that it’s not true.

“It will be a multiracial party for Sabahans. For Sabahan voters so that we can concentrate on matters within the state,” he said when met at Kota Kinabalu International Airport upon his return from Kuala Lumpur.

He used Sarawak as an example of a strong politically united front for state interests.

Peter said that the party would work with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government and its components including other native-based parties like Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, along with other allies, to bring development to the state.

He said the party will apply to join GRS when the latter formally registers as a coalition.

Peter will be protem president while Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim will be protem deputy president.

The duo left Warisan on December 28 last year while Peter was still facing trial for fraud.

He was charged with forging a letter from the office of the deputy vice-chancellor of UMS dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement with the intention of being used for fraudulent purposes.