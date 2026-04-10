ALOR SETAR, April 10 — Pertubuhan Persaudaraan Pesawah Malaysia (PeSAWAH), an organisation that represents and advocates paddy farmers, has called for stronger and sustained government support to help the group cope with rising production costs and ensure the sustainability of the country’s rice industry.

Its chairman, Abdul Rashid Yob, said the increase in fuel prices has significantly impacted farm operating costs, necessitating a comprehensive approach to ensure the sector remains sustainable.

He said the cost of paddy cultivation has risen sharply compared with three decades ago, involving increases in various aspects, including ploughing and harvesting services as well as agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides.

“We understand that global factors such as conflicts and crises are contributing to rising costs, but immediate solutions and prompt action from the government are crucial as paddy cultivation must continue consistently.

“If local paddy production is disrupted or farmers decide to stop cultivating their fields, it will worsen the food security situation. Therefore, urgent government intervention is vital to support farmers and ensure the sustainability of the paddy industry,” he told reporters after a meeting session with farmers from Perlis, Penang and Perak here today.

Abdul Rashid said that farmers are placing high hopes on the government to introduce effective mechanisms to ease the burden of rising operational costs, as the sector not only serves as their primary source of income but also underpins national food security.

Meanwhile, PeSAWAH deputy chairman Azahar Hashim said higher fuel prices have also affected machinery operators, including those handling tractors and harvesting machines, which are critical components in the paddy production chain.

He said adjustments to service charges have had to be made from time to time to ensure operations can continue in line with current costs.

In a related development, tractor owner Mohd Amirul Idris said he is now more cautious in setting service rates following fluctuations in fuel prices.

“Despite the challenges, we remain committed to not burden farmers and to ensure that field operations continue smoothly,” he added. — Bernama