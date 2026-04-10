ALOR SETAR, April 10 — Langkawi Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd has announced a RM10 fare increase for non-MyKad passengers, effective April 15, 2026.

Its general manager, Dr Baharin Baharom, said the fare adjustment is necessary due to ongoing and significant industry cost increases which the company can no longer absorb.

"Over the years, the ferry industry has experienced substantial increases in industrial fuel prices, maintenance, manpower, and regulatory compliance costs, while Langkawi ferry fares have not reflected these rising operational expenses.

"Continuing operations under these conditions is no longer viable. Without this adjustment, the industry risks service reductions, operational disruptions, and long-term sustainability challenges that would ultimately affect users,” he said in a statement today.

After the adjustment, non-MyKad passenger fares from Kuala Perlis to Langkawi will be RM45 one way for adults and RM35 for children. From Kuala Kedah, fares will be RM55 for adults and RM42 for children.

Baharin said the adjustment does not affect Malaysians with a MyKad, as maintaining affordability and accessibility for locals remains a top priority.

Fares for Malaysian citizens remain unchanged at RM21 (adult) and RM16 (child) from Kuala Perlis, and RM26.50 (adult) and RM20.50 (child) from Kuala Kedah.

Senior citizens are charged RM13 from Kuala Perlis and RM17 from Kuala Kedah, while persons with disabilities (PwD) pay RM10 from Kuala Perlis and RM14 from Kuala Kedah.

He said the adjustment is reasonable for non-MyKad passengers, as Langkawi ferry fares remain significantly lower than those on comparable island routes in Malaysia.

"For comparison, ferry fares to Tioman is RM85 despite covering a similar nautical distance. This demonstrates that even after the adjustment, Langkawi ferry fares remain well below prevailing market levels," he said.

He added that the operational continuity and safety standards will not be compromised, and that this measure is essential to ensure ferry services continue to operate safely, reliably, and sustainably. — Bernama