KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today said there is no evidence connecting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to any “corporate mafia” activity as alleged.

But he said investigations are ongoing and several people have been identified for questioning, both in Malaysia and overseas.

“From the initial stages until now, there has been no involvement from the MACC. However, investigations will continue as directed.

“There are several individuals who still need to be called in for questioning,” he said at a press conference at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

He disclosed that he has received instructions for the investigation to proceed, but said limited details can be revealed at this stage.

He said cases involving foreign jurisdictions will require government-to-government cooperation as well as agency-to-agency.

Scrutiny on the so-called “corporate mafia” came after Bloomberg reported allegations that the MACC was being used by a business cartel to take control of listed companies, which the commission has denied.

Last month, Malaysian businessman Victor Chin Boon Long revealed that he paid RM9.5 million to the “corporate mafia” as a “service fee”, which he claimed was done under duress to end harassment on his associates and was not a bribe or payment to influence any enforcement agency or investigation.

Chin claimed that he was forced by the group to surrender shares and that an executive director of listed ICT firm HeiTech Padu Bhd had acted as a middleman in attempts to take control of another listed tech NexG Bhd and its related holdings.

NexG Bhd specialises in secure identity systems and government digital infrastructure, including national ID, biometric and border control technologies.

Chin also claimed the group targeted his businesses and associates with more than 500 linked accounts frozen, causing financial hardship such as unpaid salaries and disrupted loan repayments.