KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia is now at a critical juncture to transition from Smart City development to Artificial Intelligence (AI) City development as the foundation for its aspiration to become an AI Nation, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said this was emphasised during a special meeting he chaired this morning at the Prime Minister’s Office to review and coordinate the implementation of an AI City model for Malaysia.

He said the shift is not merely about adopting new technologies but requires a comprehensive transformation in how cities are planned, governed and managed to be more efficient, resilient and data-driven.

“This effort requires a strong ecosystem, encompassing secure AI and data governance, high-capacity digital infrastructure, local talent development, as well as policy and legal frameworks that support responsible innovation.

“The meeting also agreed that the Digital Ministry will act as the main coordinator, working closely with relevant ministries and agencies,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said the government will continue to strengthen this synergy to ensure effective and high-impact implementation for the overall benefit of the people, while reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a globally competitive AI Nation.

Previously, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Malaysia is actively implementing the National AI Action Plan to achieve its aspiration of becoming an AI Nation by 2030.

He said 2026 will be a key year in advancing this goal, with a focus on developing technology, talent, governance, infrastructure and sustainable investment. — Bernama