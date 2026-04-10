KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today brushed aside questions over Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s position in the party, saying attention should instead be focused on managing the economy.

Anwar, who is also prime minister and finance minister, was asked to respond to Rafizi’s challenge for PKR to sack him following a second show-cause letter over alleged breaches of party disciplinary and ethical rules.

“Nevermind, I just think everyone should calm down as focusing on the economic problem is more important than on a personal problem,” he replied to reporters after afternoon Friday prayers at a mosque in Cheras.

This morning Rafizi said he had received a second show-cause letter from disciplinary board chairman Datuk Zainol Samah, who alleged the Pandan MP had repeatedly made negative statements against the party and Anwar.

Among the claims cited was Rafizi’s alleged criticism of Anwar, including remarks that the prime minister expects subordinates to constantly praise him and follow his instructions.

The board also accused Rafizi of undermining the party’s image by alleging Anwar was defending Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Rafizi has maintained his challenge for the party to sack him if it believes he has violated party rules.