Seven local men nabbed over the abduction of Bangladeshi man

SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 ― Seven local men were detained in Shah Alam and Klang early yesterday, for their alleged involvement in the abduction of a Bangladeshi construction worker.

South Klang police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said all the male suspects, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested between 1.30am and 4am after the victim’s younger brother lodged a police report at about 1am on the same day.

He said according to the report, one of the suspects had used the victim’s mobile phone to call his 32-year-old brother at about 8.57pm, last Thursday.

“Through the call, the suspect told the man that this brother, 38, was with them and demanded RM50,000 for his release, failing which, they would go to his house,” he said in a statement today.

About an hour later the suspects came to the house with the victim and the brother and three friends were beaten up by the gang before they left together with the victim.

He said the victim was later found by the roadside in Shah Alam on the same day and taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang for further treatment.

All the suspects have been remanded until February 22 and the case is being investigated under Sections 395,397 and 365.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam police is investigating the viral video which showed a car being driven along a motorcycle lane on the Kuala Lumpur bound Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), Kuala Lumpur bound, last Wednesday.

Shah Alam district deputy police chief Ramsay Anak Embol in a statement said the initial investigation found that a 69-year-old woman had lost her way while driving from Banting to her nephew’s house in Pandamaran.

“The driver panicked and entered the motorcycle lane when she wanted to make a U-turn. She then stopped and reversed the vehicle until she got onto the Kesas Highway,” he said.

He said no injuries or accidents were reported and the case was being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving. ― Bernama