Syed Saddiq: Muda seeks fresh talks with PKR over potential seat clashes in Johor polls

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks at the party’s launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre in Kerinchi February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he hopes to hold discussions with PKR to avoid locking horns in a few seats during the Johor state election on March 12.

He said that when PKR announced it was fielding 20 candidates in the upcoming state polls, this signalled an end to seat negotiations between the two parties.

“If there are no developments and changes in the decision from the PKR leadership regarding the Muda-PKR seats, Muda leadership will hold a special meeting to discuss the way forward this weekend.

“If overlapping seats between Muda-PKR are unavoidable, Muda will leave the decision in the hands of the people of Johor,” he said in a statement today.

He said that previously, through official negotiations with DAP and Amanah, Muda had managed to avoid seat clashes.

Previously, it was reported that Muda was not interested in the Tanjung Surat, Sri Medan and Semarang seats that PKR offered to it for the state election, sources said.

Instead, Muda was said to have wanted Kempas, Gambir and Larkin.

Yesterday, Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh confirmed that seat allocations between Pakatan Harapan component parties and Muda had been resolved.

He said that PKR would contest 20 seats, DAP 14, Amanah 16, and Muda six.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nomination day on February 26 and early voting on March 8.