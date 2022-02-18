PM: ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ should make use of diversity as an advantage, privilege

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers a speech at the Chinese New Year Dinner held at the Indoor Stadium of the Educity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, February 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 18 — A multicultural Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) should make use of diversity as an advantage and a privilege to strengthen ties and not to come apart, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said despite the differences, Malaysians should prioritise tolerance and understanding of one another’s religion, customs and culture that had long been established in the country.

“We have been able to do this and are able to live in peace and harmony, thus translating the values of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude of living as a big family, namely Keluarga Malaysia.

“When faced with difficult times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, we could see everyone in Keluarga Malaysia work together to contribute to the recovery of the country. Regardless of race and religion, we supported and helped each other,” he said.

He said this while addressing the audience at the Chinese New Year Dinner held at the Indoor Stadium of the Educity Sports Complex here tonight, which was also attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

On the 2022 Chinese New Year celebration, the prime minister said the Year of the Tiger was hoped to be a symbol or proof that Malaysia was capable of dealing with any threats and challenges together.

The annual event organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) was held to promote and celebrate the country’s various cultures and strengthen racial unity towards creating a harmonious and prosperous Keluarga Malaysia.

It was held in a moderate manner with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the Covid-19 infection, and all guests including media practitioners had to undergo a Covid-19 self-test before entering the venue. — Bernama