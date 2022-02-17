Muda urges voters abroad to register for postal voting before tomorrow's deadline

Election Commission officials get the polling station at Dewan Badminton Kompleks Perumahan Polis Tabuan Jaya ready ahead of early voting in Kuching December 13, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) urged Johoreans abroad to register for postal voting ahead of the deadline tomorrow.

It said that thus far, only one per cent of those eligible (100,000) have registered for this.

“We would like to urge Malaysians living in Singapore to register now for a big change,” Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was quoted saying by Singapore’s Straits Times.

Meanwhile, The Star reported that Malaysians in Johor are looking forward to cast their postal votes, hoping that the process goes smoothly and without a hitch.

Several voters expressed concerns such as potential delays in the delivery of their votes.

“My only concern is that the approval process and mailing of ballot papers would be delayed, causing me to miss my chance of being a postal voter,” said 27-year-old Chan Wen Yeap, a first-time voter.

“I hope everything will run smoothly,” Chan told The Star, adding that the registration process took less than 10 minutes.

Technician Razak Halim highlighted the ease with which he managed to register on Monday and urged others to follow suit.

“It is our right and our responsibility to vote in this election.

“The online registration only takes a few minutes to complete but the result of this election will last for five years,” he said.

Last week, electoral advocacy group Undi Johor launched the Ops Undi Johor campaign to assist voters living outside the state to fulfill their democratic duty and vote in the coming state elections.

The campaign will focus on two aspects; the first of which is facilitating the transport of postal votes from Singapore.

The second initiative under the campaign is the Pulang Mengundi fund, which serves to subsidise the transport cost of students and youths who are returning to Johor to vote.

The introduction of Undi18 and automatic voter registration will see around 750,000 new voters in Johor, with those aged between 18 and 20 making up close to 175,000 voters.

Yesterday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that polling for the 15th Johor state election would be on March 12, with nomination on February 26 and early voting on March 8.

Its chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the EC, together with the Health Ministry and the National Security Council, were in the midst of finalising the SOP for the state election to curb the spread of Covid-19.