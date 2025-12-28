PASIR MAS, Dec 28 — Border control agencies have taken early measures to ensure smooth movement at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex during the school holidays.

An increase in the number of vehicles and pedestrians has been observed over the past few days, especially during peak hours.

Rantau Panjang Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) deputy commander Bakri Sulaiman said vehicle queues reached nearly 300 metres along the main road to the complex.

“The situation is most noticeable between 9am and 2pm,” he told Bernama recently.

He said additional officers were deployed at inspection counters and a traffic management plan was activated.

The measures aim to control traffic flow and speed up inspection procedures, he added, and advised the public to plan their journeys early and ensure travel documents are complete.

Road users were also urged to remain patient and follow instructions from security personnel, Bakri said.

Visitor Mohd Zulfaizan Jaafar, 35, said he planned his trip early, including setting travel times and booking accommodation, which helped reduce difficulties at the border.

Another visitor, Lee Chong Chong, 45, said the presence of extra officers and clearer traffic management helped ease movement despite the long queues. — Bernama