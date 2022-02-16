EC: Review of supplementary electoral rolls open until March 17

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak called on citizens aged 18 and above, until January 31, 2022, and any registered voters who applied for a change in voting constituency or status to check their names in the DPT BLN1/2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 16 — The Supplementary Electoral Rolls for January 2022 (DPT BLN1/2022) is open for review for 30 days until March 17 after being certified and gazetted today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said it had prepared four methods of review for the electoral rolls namely the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; MySPR Semak mobile application; the official portal of the state election offices at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my and the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“The DPT BLN1/2022 contains the names of 36,408 Malaysian citizens aged 18 years and above from January 1 to 31 2022 who are automatically registered as new voters.

“The rolls also contain 8,579 registered voters who changed constituencies and 7,164 individuals who changed their voter status or category in the period from January 1 to 31, 2022,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he called on citizens aged 18 and above, until January 31, 2022, and any registered voters who applied for a change in voting constituency or status to check their names in the DPT BLN1/2022.

According to him, if they find their names not listed in the DPT BLN1/2022, they can fill out Form C online at the link https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant state election office.

He said that any registered voter in a constituency who made a review and wished to object to the inclusion of the name of a voter who made a change to his constituency could fill in Form D and be present at the relevant state election office.

“Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the state election office portal at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my and must be submitted to the relevant state election director during office hours on any working day during the DPT BLN1/2022 review period.

“For any inquiries on the DPT BLN1/2022 review, the public can browse the EC’s official portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or call the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any state election office,” he said. — Bernama