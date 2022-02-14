PM Ismail Sabri: Malaysia’s population stands at 32.4 million

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the presentation of the findings from the 2020 Malaysia Population and Housing Census in Shah Alam February 14, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — Based on the 2020 Population and Housing Census, Malaysia's population is 32.4 million, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the country's population registered a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7 per cent over a 10-year period.

Malaysians made up 29.8 million or 91.7 per cent of the population while non-citizens totalled 2.7 million or 8.3 per cent, he said when launching the Report on Key Findings of Population and Housing Census 2020 here today.

The prime minister said 52.3 per cent of the population are men and 47.7 per cent women, giving a ratio of 110 men to 100 women.

“The findings of the census also show that women outnumber men in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya at a ratio of 100 women to 96 men,” he added. — Bernama