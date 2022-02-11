Snake on a plane? AirAsia confirms ‘incident’ during flight to Tawau yesterday, says no one hurt

AirAsia Group confirmed ‘an incident’ on board one of its aircraft, after being asked about a video and message from social media alleging that a snake was sighted by passengers in the cabin while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau yesterday. ― Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — AirAsia Group confirmed “an incident” on board one of its aircraft, after being asked about a video and message from social media alleging that a snake was sighted by passengers in the cabin while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau yesterday.

In a statement to Malay Mail, its chief safety officer Liong Tien Ling emphasised that no passengers or crew were hurt.

“AirAsia is aware of an incident on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday.

“As soon as the captain was aware, he made the decision to divert the aircraft to Kuching as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” he added.

According to flight data tracking site flightaware.com, the flight concerned left Kuala Lumpur at 5.41pm yesterday and landed at Kuching more than an hour later at 7.13pm.

“The captain took the appropriate action and the flight will depart for Tawau as soon as possible.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is always our top priority. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,” said Liong.