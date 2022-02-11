Kuala Nerus MP sacked as PAS Syura Ulama Council secretary

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is pictured at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MARANG, Feb 11 — Member of Parliament for Kuala Nerus Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has lost another important party post after being sacked as PAS Syura Ulama Council secretary yesterday.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed the matter when met in Rusila here today.

“It took effect yesterday. The removal was due to a disciplinary issue...he is no longer a member of Syura Council and for him to be the secretary of the council, he must be a member first,” he said briefly.

On Jan 12, Mohd Khairuddin was dropped from the PAS Central Working Committee line-up.

Right now, Mohd Khairuddin is just a regular member of PAS.

The former minister of plantation industries and commodities failed to defend his member seat in the PAS Central Working Committee during the election for the 2021-2023 term last November but was reappointed to the committee together with Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki dan Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz. — Bernama



