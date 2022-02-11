Bank Negara: Inflation to remain moderate in 2022

Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said BNM would remain vigilant with regard to the ongoing developments in demand and cost pressures, and would continue to actively engage with industry players to examine price dynamics closely as economic conditions improve. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) expects inflation to remain moderate in 2022, closer to its long-term average, while core inflation is likely to remain modest this year.

Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank would remain vigilant with regard to the ongoing developments in demand and cost pressures, and would continue to actively engage with industry players to examine price dynamics closely as economic conditions improve.

“We expect household spending to continue to support growth this year. The easing of containment measures and improving job market as well as income conditions are factors that will lift consumption activity.

“However, developments surrounding the pandemic ― particularly if the utilisation of healthcare capacity comes under stress ― and price pressures from supply constraints may weigh on sentiments and actual spending,” she told reporters after announcing Malaysia's economic growth for the fourth quarter of 2021, held virtually today.

For 2021, the average headline inflation stood at 2.5 per cent against -1.2 per cent in 2020, while core inflation averaged at 0.7 per cent versus 1.1 per cent in 2020.

Nor Shamsiah brushed aside concerns about Malaysia entering the hyperinflation phase, saying that it was highly unlikely that the 1974-style stagflation would occur.

“If we look back in the last 30 years, the highest inflation rate that we have seen is about 8.5 per cent in July-August 2008 when oil prices doubled to nearly US$150 per barrel from US$74 per barrel the year before,” she noted. ― Bernama