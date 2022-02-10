Johor PKR women’s chief says grassroots frustrated at decision to let Muda contest Puteri Wangsa

Johor PKR women’s chief Napsiah Khamis Maharan felt that it was a betrayal of trust when Amanah gave the seat away to Muda, February 10, 2022. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Feb 10 — Johor Parti Amanah Negara‘s offer of the Puteri Wangsa state seat to the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has triggered dissatisfaction and frustration among party members, the state PKR’s wing chief Napsiah Khamis Maharan said.

She said that the decision had also caused Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters to question the motive in giving away a “prized” seat such as Puteri Wangsa to Muda.

“The Puteri Wangsa state seat is under PKR and I have been working on the ground to build up the party’s support after the collapse of the previous PH government in 2020.

“As Johor PKR’s coordinator for the state constituency, as well as being a local, I was picked as the party’s rightful candidate for Puteri Wangsa.

“When the seat went to Amanah, I was still calm and have also agreed to support an ally of PKR during the previous 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

“But when Amanah gave the seat away to Muda, I felt that this is a betrayal of trust that the grassroots had supported,” said Napsiah when contacted by Malay Mail today.

She was commenting on her frustration with the Puteri Wangsa seat being given to Muda on her personal Facebook page yesterday.

Napsiah, who is known to be an active PKR member, said she had earlier prepared the election machinery for the Amanah candidate as a sign of solidarity and support.

She added that it does not make sense for Amanah to then give away such a valuable seat to Muda that does not even have grassroots in the area.

Napsiah explained that the issue is not about her, but was about PKR’s right that had been betrayed.

“I want Puteri Wangsa for PKR as I believe only the party can take care of the state constituency.

“To me, the rightful candidate must be from PKR and if it is not possible, we will still accept those from DAP or Amanah.

“However, it is not the case,” she said, referring to Muda.

Napsiah said that she was against Muda easily claiming the Puteri Wangsa seat as the new party still had to prove its loyalty.

She also feared that the seat may again be given away by Muda.

“What if it ends up with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air or even Parti Warisan Sabah that has been linked closely to Muda and its president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman?

“The grassroots are frustrated and they feel that PKR should enter and contest in Puteri Wangsa with Muda,” said Napsiah.

The Wangsa Puteri state seat has traditionally been a Chinese majority seat and has been viewed by the Opposition as a “safe seat”.

Last week saw PKR giving away the seat to Amanah, paving the way for many believe to be Johor Amanah leader Suhaizan Kaiat to contest.

However, yesterday saw Muda with DAP and Amanah complete their seat negotiations with Puteri Wangsa going to the former.

In the previous GE14 in 2018, Mazlan Bujang representing Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) won the Puteri Wangsa seat for PH with a majority of 24,959 votes.

However, in 2020 following the Sheraton Move, Bersatu pulled out of PH and became the ruling party under the then Perikatan National (PN) ruling coalition.

The EC has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day is set for February 26 with early voting date on March 8.