Johor BN chief says announcement of its candidates to be made several days before nomination day

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad speaks to reporters at a press conference after officiating Common Ground Iskandar Space in Iskandar Puteri, February 10, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 10 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) will announce its candidates for the Johor state election two or three days before nomination day, said Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Hasni said the candidates would also include new faces comprising professionals and young individuals.

He said BN listened to the grassroots request who wanted professionals and young individuals to be given a chance to contest in the state election.

“We listen to the recommendations made, so let’s wait for the announcement,” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating Common Ground Iskandar Space, here today.

Asked about the percentage of new faces it would field, Hasni, who is also Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman said it was difficult to set as Johor is a big state.

“Johor is a big state, so it is difficult for us to set the percentage of new candidates (to be fielded in the state election), unlike during the Melaka state election, 80 per cent (new faces),” he said adding that in Johor, BN needed to identify the candidates among a large number of representatives.

“Women representatives have also spoken up to be given the opportunity (to contest). So that also needs to be taken into account,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hasni said BN was in the final stages of discussions on the distribution of seats with its component parties, MCA and MIC as well as with Friends of BN (parties friendly to the coalition).

Meanwhile, Hasni said he would defend the Benut state assembly seat in the state election.

“I will continue the struggle in Benut and at the same time BN will contest in all seats,” he added.

Yesterday, the Election Commission fixed March 12 as the polling day for the Johor state election, while the nomination was set on February 26, and early voting on March 8. ― Bernama