Wan Saiful: PN completes seat distribution for Johor polls, candidates to be announced after Feb 11

BATU PAHAT, Feb 7 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) has completed the seat distribution among its component parties for the upcoming Johor state election, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said the seat distribution involving Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan was fully completed yesterday afternoon but the announcement of candidates would only be made after February 11 when the party completed several other programmes including the launch of the PN machinery in Johor Baru.

“We will focus on all seats that we are contesting but we have some (seats) that we believe we have a better chance (of winning),” he told reporters after the Current Issues Information Tour programme near here last night.

He said the hot seats would be handed over to Johor state election director Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin who has outlined a big strategy statewide.

Meanwhile, on the issue that occurred in the Tanjung Piai division, he said Bersatu was not affected by the incident.

However, it will still contest in the constituency, apart from investigating and scrutinising it further as the party had yet received full information about the matter.

Wan Saiful said the process of quitting the party was only done by individuals but in terms of party structure, especially for Bersatu, it would not change and they would be replaced by others.

Yesterday, more than 300 members of the Bersatu Tanjung Piai division announced that they quit the party to join Warisan. — Bernama