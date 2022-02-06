Chow Kit survey finds consumers relieved over chicken price reduction

Customers buy chickens at a market in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur February 3, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Relieved. That is how traders and consumers are feeling after the new maximum retail price for standard chicken, reduced by 20 sen from RM9.10, came into effect yesterday.

Checks by Bernama at the Chow Kit wet market in Kampung Baru today found that overall, consumers were satisfied with the 20 sen reduction.

Housewife, Jamilah Bibi, 57, said she was aware of the price reduction since she goes to the market almost every day.

“I would surely notice if the price of chicken goes down. Before this, the price was quite high. So, when the government announced a 20 sen reduction, it helps. It is okay. The price now, to me, is reasonable,” she said when met by Bernama.

Idris Ibrahim, 42, said he was grateful for the 20 sen drop although he somewhat agreed with the public’s view on the amount of the reduction being deemed to be relatively small.

“It is a small amount, but I can save a little bit. Today I bought two whole chickens for a week’s supply. Not much, but it is something,” he said.

According to chicken trader, Muhammad Arif Ali Amran, 23, the reduced price by the government has had a positive effect on sales since yesterday.

“I am happy when the chicken price was reduced even though the amount was not much because most of the customers who come would buy more than two whole chickens.

“Often buyers already have their own budget before buying. For example, if a chicken weighs about two to three kilogrammes, the price of a chicken will be about RM 17.80 or more. If the price of chicken gets cheaper then more purchases can be made,” he said.

However, a survey by Bernama found that there were still a handful of traders who sold chickens at RM9.00 and RM9.10 per kg. When asked, the traders who declined to be identified said they had to maintain the old price, taking into account the cost of workers’ wages.

Masdiana Ariffin, 37, an assistant manager of a restaurant in the capital, said the drop in chicken prices helped businesses to cover previous losses.

“We restaurant operators will buy chickens in bulk, around 150 to 250 chickens a day. From there we get fairly substantial savings.

“So we can use these savings to cover the costs of other items that are still expensive such as vegetables and other kitchen materials,” he said.

Meanwhile, chicken supply at the Chow Kit market was found to be sufficient even though there were supply issues in several markets in the country such as in Selayang, Georgetown and Kota Bharu as reported by the media recently.

The government, through the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) last week set RM8.90 as the maximum price for standard chicken, 20 sen cheaper than the fixed ceiling price of RM9.10 effective February 5 until June 5. — Bernama