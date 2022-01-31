JPJ placing its officers at holiday destinations to monitor traffic rule violations during festive season

A Road Transport Department officer places a summons on a lorry believed to be breaking the rules on transporting goods at Sungai Dua, Penang, July 21, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Jan 31 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is stationing its officers at some popular holiday destinations such as Cameron Highlands, Genting Highlands and Port Dickson to monitor traffic rule violations, especially among those travelling in convoys.

Its deputy director-general (Planning and Operations), Aedy Fadly Ramli said the violations such as stopping and placing their vehicles on the emergency lanes would not only be endangering themselves but other road users as well, besides disrupting the smooth traffic flow.

“Come the festive or school holiday seasons, many people will be travelling in convoys to the leisure destinations such as the highlands, beaches or up north.

“It’s not wrong to travel in convoys but when they stop together at the prohibited areas to take photos, for instance, it’s not only an offence but could also endanger their own lives and that of other road users too.”

Aedy Fadly said this at a news conference after launching this year’s state-level Chinese New Year (CNY) traffic operations at the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands road today, with Perak JPJ director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan also present.

Recently, a group of individuals believed to be members of a motoring club, through Facebook, uploaded some photos showing a row of cars, believed to belong to them, stopping on the emergency lane on both directions of the Temiang-Pantai Highway at Seremban while on their recreational activity.

On another development, Aedy Fadly said 1,329 notices and summonses were issued by the Perak JPJ for various road traffic violations during the CNY festive period from Jan 25 until today alone out of the 3,680 vehicles checked.

“Through this operation, six individuals were found driving while under the influence of drugs through the urine tests conducted by the National Anti-Drug Agency which was also involved in the operation,” he added.

He said for this year’s CNY traffic operations by the Perak JPJ, 162 of its members were involved, with the enforcement focusing on ensuring smooth traffic flow and reducing road accidents and deaths from these incidents. — Bernama