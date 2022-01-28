Penang CM: Comply with SOPs, remain vigilant during CNY holidays

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said due to the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant and a recent spike in cases, adhering to the SOPs was important, and advised the people to self-test and isolate if necessary. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 28 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has advised the public to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) when visiting tourists attractions and relatives, especially during the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations.

He said due to the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant and a recent spike in cases, adhering to the SOPs was important, and advised the people to self-test and isolate if necessary.

“We hope that the various sectors including tourism can gradually open up so that foreign tourists can also come to appreciate the beauty of Penang. In any case, everything still has to rely on everyone’s effort,” he said at the annual Kek Lok Si Temple Lighting Ceremony here today.

He added although Malaysia has entered the fourth stage of the National Recovery Plan, with the majority now vaccinated, the people must continue to remain vigilant. — Bernama