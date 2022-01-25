Daughter says Dr Mahathir eating more, joking at IJN

Parti Pejuang Tanahair chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary Kuala Lumpur, October 25, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s health showed improvement today, said daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

Marina said the former prime minister’s appetite has increased and he was able to joke with family members by his side at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“Tun Dr Mahathir and his family were moved by and thank everyone who prayed for his speedy recovery.

“He also appealed to the public not to be too worried about his health condition,” she said in a statement today.

Marina also said that her father will continue receiving treatment at IJN under the supervision of local experts.

“For now, the IJN still does not allow visitors other than the immediate family,” she said.

Dr Mahathir has been in IJN since last Thursday as a follow-up treatment to an elective procedure he underwent on January 8.