Muhyiddin: Perikatan ready for Johor state election

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PN will now initiate discussions with component member parties to finalise seats to be contested and election machinery preparations. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is ready for the upcoming Johor state election, its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

In a statement, Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president and Johor Bersatu chairman, said although PN was part of the state government before this, the decision to dissolve the state legislative assembly was made without it being discussed with Johor PN.

He said PN will now initiate discussions with component member parties to finalise seats to be contested and election machinery preparations.

“If given the mandate, PN will form a people-oriented government with integrity that will give its full focus on providing excellence in terms of service for the well-being and prosperity of the people in Johor,” he said.

Last Saturday, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar consented to the dissolution of the Johor Legislative Assembly to pave the way for the state election.

The previous government led by BN had 28 state seats with Umno holding 14 seats, MIC (two), Bersatu (11), and PAS (one) while Pakatan Harapan held 27 seats, DAP (14), PKR (seven), and Amanah (six).

Muhyiddin, who is National Recovery Council chairman, also appealed to eligible voters to exercise their democratic right come polling day while also being mindful of standard operating procedures (SOP) that needs to be complied with during campaigning to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I also welcome all the new 18-year-old and above voters who will be voting for the first time in the Johor state election. Fulfil your responsibility wisely,” he added. — Bernama