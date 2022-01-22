PM Ismail Sabri at IJN to visit Dr Mahathir

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured leaving the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, January 22, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri arrived this evening at the National Heart Institute (IJN) where Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was admitted unexpectedly earlier today.

Ismail arrived at 5.34pm along with his security detail to visit the Pejuang president and twice former PM.

The PM left at 6.03pm and, despite stopping and opening his car window to wave at the media workers outside IJN, did not make any statement.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir’s office confirmed that he has been admitted to the hospital’s CCU.

However, his condition is currently unknown.

On January 7, the ex-PM had been admitted to the same hospital for an elective surgery and was released with a clean bill of health on January 13.