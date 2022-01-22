Bleeding members, Sabah DAP brings two ex-leaders back into state committee

Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang (left) and Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin (right) have been co-opted into the Sabah DAP committee. — Malay Mail combi pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Sabah DAP has added two leaders to the state committee after two assemblymen resigned from the party citing unhappiness.

DAP state secretary Ginger Phoong said an emergency meeting was held last night, which unanimously decidedly to co-opt Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin and Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang into the state committee.

“DAP Sabah State Committee has held an emergency meeting yesterday night to discuss the latest political developments in Sabah.

“We acknowledge that there are weaknesses and shortcomings within its leadership. The state committee has discussed the matter thoroughly and we admit that the party has to focus and work harder to regain public confidence. At the same time, we must unite all grassroot members to overcome these difficult moments.

“There is a strong call for unity from not only party grassroot members but also our supporters,” he said.

The state chapter has been rocked with controversy since its state election last November when former state secretary Chan, former Sabah DAP Wanita chief Jannie, and former senator Adrian Lasimbang were voted out of the committee by delegates.

The surprise results led to allegations of factionalism involving current state chairman Datuk Frankie Poon and a veteran party leader, Jimmy Wong, was first to quit shortly after.

Wong’s son, Justin, who is Sri Tanjong assemblyman, who was voted into the committee, but announced his resignation from the party late Thursday night, along with Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong, and Adrian, who is Jannie’s brother.

They cited loss of faith and confidence in the party leadership, and blamed Poon for the lack of trust.

Phoong said that they were sincerely disappointed with the departure of the three but that DAP would continue to serve the people of Sri Tanjong and Elopura.

He also reiterated DAP’s commitment to fight for the Orang Asal’s rights.

“I sincerely hope that Adrian Lasimbang will reconsider his resignation from DAP,” he said.

The Lasimbang family is largely seen as prominent grass root leaders who gave the Peninsula-based party some local presence outside of the major urban areas.