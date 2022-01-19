Malaysia logs nine new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 31,818

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Nine more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 31,818.

None of the latest deaths were recorded as happening before the patients reached hospitals.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 21 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Pahang and Melaka with both states recorded 10 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at five per one million people.

Seven states recorded lower averages: Perlis, Sabah, and Perak (four each), Kuala Lumpur (two), as well as Sarawak (one).

Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states or Federal Territory that recorded zero deaths.

Almost three quarters of the latest deaths recorded (64.4 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 35.6 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 3,245 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 613 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 459 cases new cases, Kedah (393), Kelantan (295), Sabah (201), Penang (188), Kuala Lumpur (187), Pahang (166), Negri Sembilan (138), Melaka (127), Perak (83), and Terengganu (68).

Sarawak and Putrajaya recorded 16 each, Perlis (11), and Labuan (10).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,813,934.