Medical association backs sternest action against all doctors who issue fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates

Selangor police were reported to have arrested six workers and the owner of a polyclinic in Gombak for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates for a fee. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — All medical practitioners who have issued Covid-19 vaccine certificates to people who didn’t actually receive their shots with no jabs should be punished, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said today.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai added that such medical practitioners must face the heaviest of punishment if found guilty, as such an offence would have put countless lives in danger.

“It is shocking that more than 5,000 vaccination certificates were issued by the clinic located in Gombak to individuals without giving vaccination.

“We will not allow a few black sheep to tarnish the good name and reputation of the profession. MMA will support the sternest action taken against any medical practitioner found to be involved in such irresponsible and criminal acts,” he said in a statement.

He also suggested that the Malaysian Medical Council revoke registered practitioners’ licence practice, while the Private Facility Enforcement Unit at Health Ministry should also take other stern measures such as immediate closure of their premises and charge those found to be involved in court.

He also advised the public to lodge a police report or email complaints to [email protected] if they found such malpractice.

Selangor police were reported to have arrested six workers and the owner of a polyclinic in Gombak for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates for a fee.

The state police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said clients were initially charged up to RM3,000 each for the service but the fee was subsequently reduced to RM500.

The police revealed that based on information gathered from a seized laptop, approximately 5,601 patients were registered as vaccine recipients and how many received actual vaccine jabs are still under investigation.