PLUS: All toll plazas along North-South Expressway to get RFID lanes starting this Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Toll transactions using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for private light vehicles (Class 1) will be implemented on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) route from the Juru toll plaza in Penang to the Skudai toll plaza in Johor from 10pm on Saturday (Jan 15).

PLUS in a statement today said at least one RFID lane will be provided at all 83 toll plazas along the 657.5km-route.

“Currently, there are about 1.5 million highway users who have already used RFID Touch’ n Go to pay tolls on most other highways, especially in the Klang Valley,” the concessionaire said.

Touch ‘n Go RFID stickers are on sale at RM35 at authorised RFID installation centres nationwide as well as online, it added.

More information can be obtained at http://rfid.plus.com.my. — Bernama



