Penang extends hotel fee and entertainment tax waiver to June 2022

Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin says the state government has extended its waiver for hotel fee and entertainment tax for another six months. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — The Penang state government has extended its waiver for hotel fee and entertainment tax for another six months.

Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin, who announced the extension in a statement today, said the waivers would last until June 30 this year.

The hotel fee waiver is for all registered hotels while the entertainment tax waiver is for all performing arts spaces, theme parks, tourist attractions, cinemas and related businesses in the state.

Yeoh said the waivers are to help the tourism industry recover after it was badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years.

“We hope the waivers will help revitalise the tourism sector which is now recovering after interstate travelling was allowed,” he said.