Man remanded in Kota Kinabalu over probe into fake Covid vaccination certs

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a seven-day remand order for an unemployed man to facilitate the investigation of an alleged bribe for the issuance of falsified Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The remand order was applied for under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun.

The 31-year-old suspect, who is allegedly a middle man for a syndicate, will be remanded until Jan 18.

The investigating officer, who applied for the remand order, submitted among others that MACC required seven days to investigate and trace other co-suspects under the syndicate.

The suspect, who was unrepresented by counsel, requested for the remand period to be shortened as his parents are unwell at the moment.

He is alleged to have bribed a man RM2,250 for the issuance of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates on the MySejahtera app to three non-vaccinated members of the public. — Borneo Post