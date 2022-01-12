Khairy: Recent Covid-19 patients must provide proof of recovery to enter Malaysia

The health minister said travellers recently infected with Covid-19 will be required to show proof of full vaccination, printed laboratory test results confirming their infection was between 11 and 60 days prior to departure, and a medical letter certifying they were ‘fit to travel’ if they had been hospitalised. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Travellers recently infected with Covid-19 must furnish additional documents to demonstrate their health in order to enter Malaysia from tomorrow, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The health minister said they will be required to show proof of full vaccination, printed laboratory test results confirming their infection was between 11 and 60 days prior to departure, and a medical letter certifying they were “fit to travel” if they had been hospitalised.

“All these documents must be carried and shown to flight and health authorities at the arrival gate, if requested,” the minister said in a statement.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated former patients will be required to spend seven days in designated quarantine stations, the health minister added.

These were in addition to existing health protocols applicable on arrival, the minister added.

Travellers without a history of Covid-19 infection and who were fully vaccinated would be subject to the requirements currently in force, Khairy said.